Kenley Jansen reveals secret to snapping out of skid after saving Dodgers' 1-0 win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Miller
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Dodgers&#39; Justin Turner, right, playfully yanks the beard of Kenley Jansen after the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers' Justin Turner playfully yanks the beard of Kenley Jansen after the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Saturday night. Jansen retired three of the four batters he faced in the ninth. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

After blowing saves Wednesday and Thursday against San Francisco, Kenley Jansen was asked how he kept himself right mentally.

He told the Dodgers’ television network, SportsNet LA, that he meditated.

“Breathe in and breathe out,” Jansen explained.

On Saturday night, all the Dodgers could exhale when the veteran closer sealed a 1-0 victory over Colorado.

“It’s always great to see Kenley have some success,” winning pitcher Tony Gonsolin said. “He’s been working really hard. You know, a couple flukes happen. He’s our closer. He’s a guy we trust late in a game.”

The Dodgers had lost five of six with their previous three defeats coming after blowing a late lead.

Following an All-Star-like first half, Jansen opened the second by squandering his first three save opportunities, the last two coming against first-place San Francisco.

But Jansen retired three of the four Rockies he faced in the ninth, striking out C.J. Cron to secure his 22nd save.

“Just give everything I’ve got,” Jansen told SportsNet LA. “Obviously, I got two hiccups starting the second half. Nothing I can do about it but put it behind me and stay focused.”

Jansen came into the game to cheers but only after a brief ripple of concern passed through the crowd of 42,245. He had been booed after his previous two outings at home.

Manager Dave Roberts never wavered in his public support of Jansen, insisting that he didn’t see the need for a change at closer. Roberts said he thought the positive crowd reaction aided Jansen.

“I know Kenley fed off of it,” Roberts said. “I really do believe that. He was really good tonight. To have him close out a one-run game was big for all of us.”

The Dodgers&#39; Austin Barnes runs after homering off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the second inning.
The Dodgers' Austin Barnes runs after homering off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the second inning for the game's only run. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

After retiring Charlie Blackmon on a popup and Trevor Story on a fly ball, Jansen walked Ryan McMahon. But he rebounded to dispatch of Cron on three pitches.

In his previous three appearances, Jansen allowed eight runs (all earned) on nine hits and four walks. The opposition batted .600 against him with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.684.

“You’ve got to keep your head straight, keep your mind straight,” Jansen said. “The thing that’s going to get me over the hump this year is not my physical. It’s how strong I can be mentally.”

The game’s only run came on Austin Barnes’ homer leading off the second inning. After that swing, the Dodgers turned to Gonsolin and the bullpen. Roberts said he deployed his starting pitcher with the simplest of instructions: Throw strikes and do so for as long as you can.

Gonsolin responded with 5-1/3 shutout innings, tying his longest outing of the season.

After he departed, Alex Vesia pitched 1-1/3 innings and Joe Kelly struck out the only batter he faced. Kelly hadn’t appeared since a 16-pitch effort Tuesday against the Giants because of what Roberts described as arm soreness.

Blake Treinen then delivered a 1-2-3 eighth inning on only eight pitchers. That set up Jansen, and this time he came through.

Gonsolin’s velocity had dipped in his previous two starts, prompting questions about the soundness of his arm. Roberts insisted that the right-hander was healthy.

Against the Rockies, Gonsolin’s velocity returned — he averaged nearly 95 mph on his fastball — as he struck out seven to equal another season high.

He surrendered only a first-inning double to Blackmon and a fourth-inning single to McMahon. Gonsolin walked two.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin pitched 5-1/3 shutout innings against Colorado.
Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin pitched 5-1/3 shutout innings against Colorado. He gave up just two hits. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

“We had to prevent runs,” Roberts said. “Tonight, the story was run prevention, and Tony, Austin and those relievers did it.”

Gonsolin’s performance came a day after David Price produced his finest start as a Dodger in an eventual 9-6, 10-inning loss to the Rockies.

Having lost Dustin May (elbow ligament) after only five starts, the Dodgers also are without Trevor Bauer and Clayton Kershaw. Bauer remains on administrative leave and Kershaw is dealing with elbow inflammation.

The contributions of Price and Gonsolin would help ease the burden on the pitching staff as the second-place Dodgers attempt to keep up with the Giants in the National League West.

“I felt good coming out of the game,” Price said Saturday. “Felt good today. ... So everything was positive.”

The 5-2/3-inning effort was his longest as a Dodger and longest since going six innings for Boston on July 24, 2019.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Barnes HR, Jansen bounces back as Dodgers edge Rockies 1-0

    Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. Jansen had blown saves against the San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities. Manager Dave Roberts said he was happy that Jansen came out out of the bullpen to cheers instead of being booed.

  • Kevin Gausman knocked around in Giants' 10-2 loss to Pirates

    Kevin Gausman was not sharp Saturday night as he allowed six earned runs in a loss to the Pirates.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Swings At Cleveland Baseball Team's Name Change, Spectacularly Misses

    Twitter users went to bat for the Cleveland Guardians over the Texas Republican's post.

  • 'Nervous' Mike Tauchman pitches late in Giants' loss to Pirates

    Outfielder Mike Tauchman took one for the bullpen Saturday night.

  • Kevin Durant or Steph Curry? KD debates Twitter on Warriors' most impactful player | Carton and Roberts

    On Carton and Roberts, Craig and Evan talk about Kevin Durant jumping on Twitter to debate basketball fans about which player was more impactful to the Warriors - Kevin Durant or Steph Curry? Comical clip shows basketball fans telling KD that he was wrong about the debate and also about basketball terminology. Watch more Carton & Roberts: https://sny.tv/shows/wfan-carton-and-roberts-sny-tv-simulcast About Carton & Roberts: Craig Carton spent a decade on WFAN mornings, Evan Roberts spent a dozen years in the midday…and now, they’re together in the afternoons on SNY! About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Rockies vs. Dodgers Highlights

    Tony Gonsolin strikes out seven in Dodgers' 1-0 win

  • Polanco, Newman lead Pirates to 10-2 romp over Giants

    Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2 Saturday night. Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and then connected for his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Giants starter Kevin Gausman (9-4). Newman added a two-run single in the fifth off John Brebbia, who relieved Gausman, to give the Pirates a 6-1 lead.

  • Patrick Sandoval flirts with no-hitter in Angels' win as his transformation continues

    Patrick Sandoval, 24, lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning but led the Angels to a 2-1 victory at Minnesota and continued his upward trajectory.

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ‘starting to plant the seeds’ to step down: Author

    Cecilia Kang, a New York Times technology reporter, said in a recent interview that Zuckerberg aspires to follow the path to philanthropy tread by former Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Bill Gates, whom Zuckerberg considers a mentor.

  • Ezekiel Elliott becomes even more lean and mean

    Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but the former #Buckeyes star needs to get his groove back!

  • Judge handling Jolie-Pitt divorce case told to step down

    The judge handling the bitter divorce case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was ordered to step down on Friday after Jolie complained that he was not impartial. An appeals court ruling in California said Judge John Ouderkirk should have disclosed his previous professional relationships with attorneys representing Pitt in the couple's protracted dispute over custody of their children. Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

  • Games people play: A marriage of majors and the Olympics

    Getting ready to reach softball's peak and make her Olympic debut, Janie Reed was on a training field at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in western Japan. Across the Pacific Ocean, 7,452 miles away, another important family first was unfolding in Miami: Husband Jake Reed was about to walk onto a major league mound for the first time. Janie is the starting left fielder and No. 2 hitter for the United States as Americans try to regain the gold medal they lost to Japan in 2008.

  • Asian champions Qatar, Mexico reach Gold Cup semi-finals

    Mexico took another step towards defending their CONCACAF Gold Cup title Saturday, scoring three first-half goals en route to a 3-0 rout of short-handed Honduras in a quarter-final match.

  • George Springer's epic diving grab is a Catch of the Year candidate

    George Springer's latest diving effort is worthy of a gold medal.

  • Terrelle Pryor says he has a visit lined up, if he gets vaccinated

    Although certain unvaccinated players will be able to keep their roster spots due to skill, guaranteed pay, or potential cap hit, unvaccinated players who lack the skill and ability to be critical to one or more teams will have a hard time keeping their jobs and/or getting jobs. For free agents who are currently looking [more]

  • Vanessa Hudgens Masters Summer’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Dress & Towering Heels

    Hudgens stole the show at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival.

  • Katie Ledecky Primed for More History at Tokyo Olympics

    Katie Ledecky is heading to Tokyo as a household name nine years after her first foray into the national spotlight at the 2012 London Olympics. With more than 160,000 followers on Twitter and 420,000-plus on Instagram, the 24-year-old is among the United States most popular Olympic athletes.

  • Cities are reviving their mask mandates amid the Delta variant spread, sparking backlash and lawsuit threats

    The mask mandates have provoked outrage. One town councilman in California even called the policy "BS" and vowed not to enforce it.

  • Donald Trump was 'almost giddy' watching the Capitol riot on TV, author says

    It took hours for Ivanka Trump and aides to convince the president to rebuke the Capitol riot, according to "I Alone Can Fix It" author Carol Leonnig.

  • Jordan Thompson posts impressive Olympic volleyball debut

    Jordan Thompson skied high above the net and sent an emphatic spike to end the match. The 6-foot-4 Thompson posted a game-high 20 points, including 18 on the attack at the net as she set the tone up front for an American team seeking its first gold medal in the sport. Coach Karch Kiraly called her “unstoppable” and the Argentines probably wouldn't disagree following a match the U.S. won handily, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.