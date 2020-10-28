Dodgers' Justin Turner reportedly refused to leave field despite positive COVID-19 test

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrated the team's World Series win on Tuesday alongside his fellow players — even though he tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after he tested positive for the coronavirus, but he still returned to the field after the Dodgers won, "holding the trophy, kissing his wife and mingling with other players, coaches, team officials and family members," The New York Times reports. He was also seen taking off his mask during a team photo.









Justin Turner returned to the field for the team picture after being removed from Game 6 for testing positive for COVID-19 (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/k7XNLy0A0L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers learned that Turner tested positive partway through the game, and the team "immediately removed" him and "instructed him to isolate," The Wall Street Journal reports. Still, Turner "defied orders" by returning to the field to celebrate, and "when told by MLB security that he had to leave," Turner "refused," the Journal also reports. In a tweet, Turner said he feels "great" and has "no symptoms at all."

Turner's return to the field despite his positive coronavirus test immediately drew criticism, with USA Today's Gabe Lacques writing that it was a "galling image." Speaking to reporters after the game, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that "I don't think there was anyone that was going to stop him from going out" but admitted that "if there are people around him without masks, that's not good optics at all."

