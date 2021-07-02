Dodgers' Joe Kelly wears Mariachi jacket he traded for to White House

Joe Kelly wears Mariachi jacket to White House originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Kelly may have made the best trade of the 2021 MLB season so far.

Earlier this week, the former Boston Red Sox reliever traded his Los Angeles Dodgers jersey for a member of the Mariachi band's jacket.

Joe Kelly traded his actual game jersey for this fan’s mariachi jacket



(via @mgarijc) pic.twitter.com/vGSrTFDD5D — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 29, 2021

It turns out Kelly had big plans for the jacket. On Friday, the two-time World Series champion wore it to the White House.

Check out the photo his Dodgers teammate Justin Turner posted to Instagram:

So awesome.

There's no doubt Kelly is missed in Boston. From his brawl with Tyler Austin and the New York Yankees to his 2018 postseason heroics, the eccentric right-hander provided Red Sox fans with plenty of memories. By the looks of it, he's continuing that with L.A.