Dodgers' Jansen, Red Sox's Kimbrel named top relief pitchers

Los Angeles Dodgers closing pitcher Kenley Jansen won the Trevor Hoffman National League Award for the second straight season (AFP Photo/EZRA SHAW)

Houston (AFP) - Los Angeles Dodgers closing pitcher Kenley Jansen and Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel were named the top relief pitchers in their respective leagues, Major League Baseball announced on Saturday.

Jansen won the Trevor Hoffman National League Award for the second straight season, while Kimbrel was the recipient of the Mariano Rivera American League Award.

The announcement came before Jansen and the Dodgers went into game four of the World Series against the host Houston Astros.

Balloting for the Rivera and Hoffman Awards was based on the voting of seven former standout relievers: Hoffman, Rivera, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Bruce Sutter, John Franco and Billy Wagner.

The voting was based on regular-season performance only.

Jansen, 30, posted a 1.32 earned run average (ERA) as he allowed only 44 hits and seven walks across 68 1/3 innings, in which he struck out 109 batters.

He had 5-0 record and tied for the NL lead with 41 saves in 42 opportunities.

Jansen, the Dodgers' all-time leader in saves (230), averaged 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, compared to just 0.9 walks, and limited opponents to a .171 batting average.

Kimbrel had an AL-best 1.43 ERA in 67 games, limiting opponents to 33 hits with 14 walks in 69.0 innings.

He shared the AL lead among relievers with his 126 strikeouts, the most by a Red Sox reliever since Dick Radatz in 1964.