Dodgers issue layoffs across organization due to economic losses from coronavirus pandemic

Dodger Stadium is seen from Elysian Park. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers, less than a month after winning their first World Series in 32 years, issued layoffs across the organization Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Employees were informed of the cuts Wednesday. In a statement, the team cited significant economic losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Major League Baseball to hold a 60-game regular season without fans.

"While the Dodgers had a championship season, the organization has not been immune from the widespread economic devastation caused by the coronavirus,” the statement read. “Since March, we have worked hard to minimize the impact on our employees. The ongoing economic crisis, however, forces us to make difficult personnel decisions throughout the organization, going forward for the 2021 season.

“This is a heartbreaking decision. This year, more than ever, we are truly grateful for the role each member of our Dodgers family plays in our success."

Forbes values the Dodgers at approximately $3.4 billion. The Dodgers had the second-highest payroll in 2020 and have been in the top five in payroll every year since 2013, the year after Guggenheim bought the franchise for $2.15 billion. The organization signed a record 25-year, $8.35 billion television deal in January 2013. SportsNet LA, the team’s television home, was launched in 2014, but wasn’t widely available in Southern California until Spectrum reached an agreement to carry the channel on AT&T video platforms, including DirecTV, in April.

Television was the only way for fans to watch the Dodgers this year until the National League Championship Series. MLB only allowed fans at games in 2020 for the NLCS and World Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Last week, Dodgers President Stan Kasten said the franchise lost “well north of $100 million this year. He also said he expects the 2021 season will be played without fan limitations at stadiums. Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, however, said in October that he doesn’t believe the fan experience will return to normal until 2022.

The Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros are among the other organizations known to have recently implemented layoffs.





