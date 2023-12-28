Dodgers introduce Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially introduced Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Dodgers introduce Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly met with Mets owner Steve Cohen in Japan last week.
