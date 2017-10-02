Dodgers and Indians co-favorites to win World Series as playoffs begin

The oddsmakers are sure of one thing: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians should meet in the World Series. After that, it’s anybody’s guess on which club will take home the trophy.

With the postseason set to begin Tuesday, Bovada released updated World Series odds. According to them, Los Angeles and Cleveland are co-favorites to win it all.

Cleveland and Los Angeles lead the pack at 10/3. They are followed closely by the Houston Astros, who have 9/2 odds.

The Washington Nationals are fourth, with 15/2 odds. Both the Boston Red Sox and the reigning champion Chicago Cubs are tied for fifth. The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees are tied for sixth at 14/1. Bringing up the rear are both the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins. They have 28/1 odds.

In case you have reason to doubt those numbers, it’s worth noting Bovada was all over the Cubs last season. The book had the team as the favorite throughout much of the 2016 season. They briefly fell out of the top spot, but only after going down 2-1 to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers shot up Bovada’s list as the year went on. Back in June, the Astros were considered the favorite. The Dodgers had the sixth-best odds.

Los Angeles refused to go away, and took a commanding lead for the top spot after acquiring Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers. Cleveland surged up the list in September during its incredible winning streak. Both teams have remained even since then.

This is baseball, so we all know none of this is guaranteed. Everyone remembers Cleveland somehow charging through the postseason despite significant injuries last year. They were counted out early, but played well and overcame poor odds.

Any one of these teams can do the same in 2017, but picking out the right one will be tough. If it was easy, everyone would make money.

