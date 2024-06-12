Dodgers host the Rangers, aim to continue home win streak

Texas Rangers (31-35, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-26, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (2-2, 2.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-3, 4.82 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles is 22-12 at home and 42-26 overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.28.

Texas has a 15-18 record on the road and a 31-35 record overall. The Rangers have gone 19-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 41 RBI for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-40 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Smith has a .286 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Corey Seager is 13-for-37 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (hamstring), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.