Dodgers host the Marlins on 5-game home win streak

Miami Marlins (10-27, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-1, 6.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -330, Marlins +258; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles has a 13-8 record in home games and a 24-13 record overall. The Dodgers rank second in the majors with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Miami is 10-27 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Marlins are 8-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-41 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has eight doubles and six home runs for the Marlins. Vidal Brujan is 12-for-32 with three doubles and two triples over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .284 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.