Dodgers had hope until very end in wild World Series battle vs. Astros

HOUSTON – At the end of a game measured in miles, a reliever in the left center-field bullpen squatted and put his hands on his knees so he could see under the padded frame that otherwise blocked his vision, and he begged for a few inches.

At the end of a game measured against its own fantastical imprecision, a utility infielder lay his elbows on the dugout rail and hoped, hoped, hoped for accuracy, at last.

At the end of a game that jangled in their heads and tore at their wearied legs, the catcher stared into left field, and he waited, and after five hours of reminding himself to slow it down, to stay in every stinkin’ moment, asked it to hurry. To please hurry.

At the end of the game played on the barrels of every bat in both racks, the left fielder bore in on a baseball that was not hit hard enough, that would not come to him, and he wondered if all those miles, all that imprecision, all those hours might really come to this.

“I knew I had to come up clean, make a perfect throw,” Andre Ethier said. “There wasn’t any thinking. There was no room for error, side to side, up or down. Tough play.”

After the home runs, the leads, the deficits, a few more of both, pinch-runner Derek Fisher scored from second base on a base hit by Alex Bregman. There were two out in the 10th inning, and he carried the last of Astros 13, Dodgers 12, in Game 5 of a World Series that seemed intent on the epic. Sunday night had turned to Monday morning at Minute Maid Park, and the right-hander Josh Fields squinted from the bullpen as Bregman’s soft liner fluttered toward left field, and the infielder Charlie Culberson leaned a little closer to that rail and bounced his eyes from the ball to Fisher and back to the ball, and the catcher Austin Barnes edged his left foot closer to the plate so that he might deflect that run, and Ethier let go a throw Culberson knew he’d have to “throw a million” but leaned further into anyway.