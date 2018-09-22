Dodgers honor the announcer who has an even longer tenure in Los Angeles than Vin Scully

For nearly as long as the Dodgers have been in Los Angeles, Jaime Jarrin has been calling their games. (Getty Images)

It’s the common refrain when it comes to legends like Vin Scully.

“There will never be anyone like him.”

No one as ingrained baseball’s history. No one as natural on the microphone. No one that carries the same adoration from the Los Angeles community. And yet, just two years after the Dodgers put Vin Scully on a Ring of Honor reserved only for Hall of Famers, there was Jaime Jarrin deservedly receiving the same exact honor.

The Dodgers added Jarrin to their Ring of Honor on Friday in a pregame ceremony, bestowing the team’s highest honor upon its Spanish-language radio announcer of the last 60 years. His name was placed right next to Scully’s.





Jarrin began announcing Dodgers games since the year after the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958, joining the Spanish-language team at 24 years old. He’s stayed in the booth ever since, and has also called 25 World Series and 19 All-Star games.

Featuring a litany of catchphrases, including “¡Se va, se va, se va, y despídala con un beso!” for a home run (loosely translated to “It’s going, going, going and kiss it goodbye”), Jarrin is a legend to a multitude of Spanish-speaking baseball fans, as well as his own peers in the broadcasting community.

Jarrin received broadcasting’s highest honor in 1998 when he won the Ford C. Frick Award, becoming the second Spanish-language announcer to win in the award’s 40-year history

As remarkable as Scully’s longevity was, Jarrin actually surpassed Scully’s 59 seasons as a broadcaster in Los Angeles this season. That doesn’t count Scully’s eight years in Brooklyn, but Jarrin might get the chance to pass that too considering the 82-year-old signed a multi-year contract extension Thursday.

Tonight, Jaime Jarrín becomes the 12th inductee into the Dodgers’ Ring of Honor. Take a look back at his career in this feature narrated by @edwardjolmos. pic.twitter.com/Ih1cyXjIHk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 22, 2018





