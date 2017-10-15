Dodgers' Hill eager for another crack at Cubs

LOS ANGELES -- That missed opportunity for Rich Hill to start Game 7 in last year's National League Championship Series will be somewhat revisited Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Hill was ready and waiting to start a winner-take-all game in the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs last year, but Clayton Kershaw was upended in Game 6 and the Cubs advanced to the World Series where they ended a 108-year championship drought.

And while Sunday's outing won't propel his team into the World Series, Hill could give the Dodgers a commanding 2-0 lead with the series shifting to Chicago on Tuesday. Hill was asked about facing the same Cubs team in this year's battle for the NL title.

"It's great," Hill said. "Anytime you get the opportunity to play and compete against the best, I think it's something that everybody who is a competitor wants to do. You want to challenge yourself against the best, and they're the defending champions, and that's the club that we wanted to play and the team that we want to beat to get to the next step, which is the World Series."

Cubs starter Jon Lester will be ready, waiting and not the least bit intimidated. Lester gets the call for Chicago knowing he was on the mound for two of the four victories against the Dodgers in last year's NLCS.

"I think it's just like anything this time of year, you have to try to hold back momentum as best you can," Lester said. "You can't let those guys string hits together, long at-bats, foul balls, stuff like that. So, if you're able to kind of control that, you see these guys feed off the energy, especially here at Dodgers Stadium. So, if you can kind of keep that down as best you can, I think it gives you a chance."

Lester was only named the Game 2 starter Saturday morning. He threw 51 pitches in Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday so he will come into the outing on just three days' rest. He also pitched in Game 2 of the NLDS in a game the Cubs lost to the Nationals.