Dodgers head to NLDS | FastCast

Chris Taylor belted a two-run walk-off home run Wednesday to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and into a Major League Baseball playoff showdown with the San Francisco Giants.
The Dodgers and Giants will face off for the first time in postseason history after L.A. stunned the Cardinals in the Wild Card game, the Aces fended off the Mercury to force a decisive Game 5 while the Sky sent the Sun packing, earning Chicago a trip to the WNBA Finals. Plus, Los Angeles and Toronto will not be friendly to Kyrie Irving and other unvaccinated NBA players.
"The elevation and excitement of the fans is off the charts."
Baker Mayfield's throws were either too high, too low or too far off target on Sunday against Minnesota. “Terrible,” Mayfield said of his performance. Mayfield's poor outing in Cleveland's 14-7 win over the Vikings raised familiar questions about his chemistry with Beckham and new concerns about whether he's being affected by an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder, which he hurt while making a tackle on Sept. 19 against Houston.
Jayce Tingler posted a 116-106 record in two seasons with the Padres.
In front of the largest MLB crowd this season, the Dodgers sparked hope that a repeat World Series championship is possible.
Is the financial reality of the holdout hitting Simmons? The 76ers hope so.
Two septuagenarians will be on the bench when Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros and skipper Dusty Baker in the opener of their best-of-five AL Division Series. It’s the second time these teams have met in the postseason.
The October Dodgers are back and will now meet those gawd-awful San Francisco Giants in a postseason series for the first time in the teams' 131-year rivalry.
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz had a great reaction to Kyle Schwarber's solo home run against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game.
The Dodgers staved off elimination thanks to Chris Taylor's ninth-inning, walk-off home run.
Ben Simmons' camp did not expect the fines from the Philadelphia 76ers to be so high.
Their roster is more unsung than the Dodgers', but the Giants are experienced, have an outstanding bullpen and optimize the platoon advantage.
Arizona's offense has been clicking en route to a 4-0 start, but it might be time to deal one the team's biggest names in your fantasy league. Let's examine the Week 5 trade market.