Dodgers head to NLDS | FastCast

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Chicago on Thursday to meet with United Airlines' chief executive and local Democratic leaders as he touts his decision to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees of large firms, the White House said. Biden last month ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, with few exceptions, and for private employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly. The move was controversial, spurring pushback from high profile Republican governors including Florida's Ron DeSantis and South Carolina's Henry McMaster who vowed to fight the administration's move "to the gates of hell."