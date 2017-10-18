Dodgers threatening to make history with undefeated postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers have completely forgotten about their September losing streak. The team has looked a lot more like the club that won a league-high 104 games during the regular season in the playoffs.

Actually, they’ve looked better than that. The Dodgers have been unbeatable thus far, winning all six postseason games they’ve played.

That’s significant, as no team has ever put together a perfect postseason in the current format. Some teams have had perfect postseasons, but that was back when the playoffs were shorter, as Dayn Perry of CBS Sports explains:

Prior to 1969, the regular-season AL and NL champions went straight to the World Series, and 12 of those World Series were sweeps. That means 12 teams in the pre-divisional era had undefeated postseasons, but those spanned just four games. That’s a far cry from clawing through three rounds of playoffs, which is what the Dodgers must do. Move into the divisional era and you find that the 1976 Reds swept both the NLCS (best-of-five in those days) and World Series. That made for a 7-0 playoff run, which is certainly notable. Move into the current era of the three-tiered playoffs, and the 1999 Yankees and 2005 White Sox stand above all with 11-1 postseason records. If you want to make records out of it, then the ’76 Reds have the most postseason wins without a loss, and the ’99 Yankees and ’05 White Sox share the record for highest postseason winning percentage in the three-round era (i.e. 1995-present). Therein lies the Dodgers’ opportunity.

There you have it. Plenty of clubs were perfect when it only required four games to win a championship. The 1976 Cincinnati Reds were perfect when it took seven games to win a championship.

In the current format, which requires 11 games to win the World Series, (12 if you’re a wild-card team) two teams have come close: The 2005 Chicago White Sox and the 1999 New York Yankees. Both lost one game on their quest for a title.