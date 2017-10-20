This Will Be Our Year: The Dodgers Finally Break Through to Clinch Long-Awaited World Series Berth

CHICAGO — Corey Seager’s lease expired in early October, so he watched it happen alone in a hotel room in Los Angeles. In Section 25 of Wrigley Field, as the final out settled into the glove of Charlie Culberson, the man who had replaced the injured Seager at shortstop, legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda gazed at the action and beamed. Ten yards to his right, in the visitors’ dugout, reserve outfielder Andre Ethier perched above the bench. When it finally happened—when he came one elusive step closer to the only dream he has ever dreamed—he shot forward in a tangle of raised arms and kicking legs, leaping over the railing and onto the grass.

Yes, for the first time in nearly three decades, the Dodgers are going to the World Series. They beat last year’s team of destiny, the Cubs, in a dominating 11–1 performance that exemplified what makes this group so dangerous, and they did it behind a three-home-run performance from a young man who won much more than a baseball game Thursday night.

The friendliest half-truth in sports is that teams play for the fans. They appreciate the energy their home crowds provide, but it takes a special set of circumstances for a postseason quest to seem driven by the city itself. The 2001 Yankees, the 2004 Red Sox—those players knew that every move they made was imbued with the hopes of a population that hung on every pitch, if for very different reasons. Last year’s magical Cubs run was similar. Fans streamed into Wrigley carrying photos of loved ones who couldn’t quite hold out this long. They gathered outside the ballpark during away games, just to be close to the brick and ivy. The team was composed of ghost-free 20-somethings, but they understood that they were conducting an exorcism.

It’s not like that for the Dodgers and Los Angeles. Half the city can’t watch the games on TV because of a cable dispute that has now dragged on for four seasons. Angelenos failed to vote any of their world-beating team into the 2017 All-Star Game until third baseman Justin Turner won the “Final Vote” to secure a roster spot. It has been 29 years since the Dodgers won, or even made, the World Series, but no one has bothered to come up with a clever theory about a curse. Los Angeles cares about this team—attendance, already league-leading, is up two percent; the Lakers showed Game 5 on the jumbotron during the warm-ups before their season opener. But pitcher Rich Hill had made and then held up a cardboard GET LOUD sign during the NLDS. There are too many waves to surf and movie premieres to attend and NFL teams to ignore for this city to live and die by its baseball team.