Dodgers file $175,000 lawsuit over missing Tommy Lasorda bobbleheads

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ plans to honor Tommy Lasorda with a bobblehead night later this season have hit a bit of a snag.

The issue? The bobbleheads have gone missing. Or perhaps more accurately, the bobbleheads were never delivered or even produced.

According to TMZ Sports, the Dodgers are now suing promotions company Plan P2 Promotions after they claimed they submitted an order to have 42,000 Lasorda bobbleheads made and never received the product.

The lawsuit, which was reportedly filed Tuesday, states that the Dodgers requested "100% hand-painted, break-resistant poly-resin" dolls with Lasorda’s likeness. The team is seeking $175,000 from the company for allegedly breaching its contract.

The Lasorda dolls are one of 12 bobblehead giveaways planned by the Dodgers this season. The team has already received the product for eight of those giveaways, including the Walker Buehler bobbleheads that were handed out on March 30. The status of the other items is not known.

It’s not specified if Plan P2 Promotions is responsible for producing each bobblehead. The planned date for Lasorda’s giveaway was also not specified. It wouldn’t be uncommon though for a team to request a delivery weeks or even months in advance to determine whether the product is up to standard.

We've seen previous incidents where bobbleheads were recalled because the paint on some of the figurines contained excessive levels of lead. In 2016, the Red Sox canceled a David Ortiz bobblehead night because the finished product was deemed “racially insensitive.”

Teams want to be certain they’re giving away quality products. Especially when they’re honoring an iconic figure.

Lasorda, 91, was the Dodgers' manager from 1976-96. He led the franchise to World Series victories in 1981 and 1988, and was twice voted National League Manager of the Year. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

He’s still a staple at Dodger Stadium, too. He’s even joined the team for its clubhouse celebrations after clinching recent NL West titles. He will forever be a beloved member of the Dodgers family.

