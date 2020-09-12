Dodgers fans greet Astros team bus with trash cans and signs following cheating scandal

As expected, Los Angeles Dodgers fans gave the Houston Astros a not-so-warm welcome Saturday.

As Houston’s team bus arrived at Dodger Stadium for the opener of this weekend’s brief two-game series, fans gathered along Vin Scully Avenue with trash cans and signs referencing the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme.

At Dodger Stadium to greet the Astros. I love Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/daRuopVyZW — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinezDC) September 12, 2020

The Dodgers were greatly impacted by the scheme that was revealed by former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers and confirmed by a Major League Baseball investigation. In fact, many believe — Dodgers fans and players included — it was Los Angeles that lost the most as a direct result. After all, it was the Dodgers who fell to Houston in the 2017 World Series, when the sign-stealing was reportedly at its height.

Dodgers players have been outspoken about the scandal since the news first broke. Dodgers fans have been too. Though until Saturday, that had been limited to sports talk radio and social media. This was their first opportunity to air out their frustrations with Astros players in the same area code.

Though the fans won’t be allowed to attend Saturday’s game, they made sure their message was delivered.

Caution: Some signs contain words that are NSFW.

And this is the best sign out here... pic.twitter.com/YA1a6ibwI0 — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinezDC) September 12, 2020

This is so much damn fun 😂 I love you Dodger Fam 🙌🗣️🗑️ pic.twitter.com/HlHuQhPsAV — DontLookAtAngie (@4Ev3rblue) September 12, 2020

The Astros arrive at Dodger Stadium



This is the best baseball picture of the year



(Via @Zane_vyf) pic.twitter.com/zrjapvm8G9 — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) September 12, 2020

While the reactions of Astros players were not visible through the tinted bus windows, some Dodgers players did acknowledge the fans as they arrived at the ballpark. One fan wrote that Clayton Kershaw waved out his window to those bearing signs.

Another captured video of Joe Kelly honking his horn.

Joe Kelly just pulled up outside Dodger Stadium in his black Porsche and honked for the entire anti-Astros crowd.



Legend.



(Via @themunson) pic.twitter.com/HD38dtO5sh — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) September 12, 2020

Kelly was involved in an altercation with the Astros earlier this season after throwing a pitch behind Alex Bregman and taunting Carlos Correa following a strikeout. As a result, Kelly was suspended for eight games. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also received a one-game suspension.

Kelly has since been “honored” in Los Angeles with a “pouty face” mural depicting the facial gesture that set off the bench-clearing altercation.

Joe Kelly. At his own mural. Making the face.



(Via @never1959) pic.twitter.com/qyJkrubHtD — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) September 11, 2020

Needless to say, it has already been a wild day at Dodger Stadium. We can’t imagine how much crazier it would have been if fans were allowed in the stands.

