Dodgers fans projected to invade Oracle Park for series against Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uh-oh Giants fans may not want to hear this.

It’s always an event when archnemesis Los Angeles Dodgers visit San Francisco. However, it may not be so much of an event to look forward to for Giants fans if thousands of Dodgers fans are surrounding you.

That is predicted to be the case for this week’s three-game series that starts Monday night, according to Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast data. The crowd is projected to be around a 50/50 split between Giants and Dodgers fans — a ratio that’s all too close for fans of the home team.

Here’s the breakdown of the projected crowd split for the three-game set:

Monday, May 13: 52/48 in favor of Dodgers

Tuesday, May 14: 57/43 in favor of Dodgers

Wednesday, May 15: 56/44 in favor of Giants

The second game of the series will especially be filled with Dodger blue across the 40,260-seat stadium, Vivid Seats projects. If it is 57 percent Los Angeles fans that night, it could be up to 22,000-plus supporting the away team.

San Francisco, CA – October 09: San Francisco Giants fans chant while twirling towels before game two of the 2021 National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Perhaps, Los Angeles fans want to return the favor after San Francisco fans invaded the 49ers-Rams game in Southern California last September. At least 60 percent of the NFL stadium was filled with 49ers fans for the Week 2 matchup.

Monday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. San Francisco pitcher Jordan Hicks gets the start while Gavin Stone will take the mound for the road team.

The Giants (19-23) enter the three-game set in fourth place in the NL West standings. The Dodgers (27-15) are firmly atop the division standings and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

In their first series of the year, the Dodgers swept the Giants and won all three games in Los Angeles. San Francisco is coming off a 6-5 walk-off home win against the Reds on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

