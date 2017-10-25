Dodgers fans: What would you give up for a World Series win?
The Los Angeles Dodgers just need three more wins for their World Series title since 1988. It’s been 29 years since they’ve won baseball’s top honor, but early returns — including Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over the Houston Astros — suggest L.A. might soon be a title town again.
Eager Dodgers fans filled the home stadium, many of them in Dodger blue, all of them hoping for the same thing: Another season that ends with the hoisting of a trophy. Aa Game 1 was getting started, we asked a handful of Dodger fans what they’d give up to assure a Dodgers win.
Some of the answers might surprise you:
• Traveling
• Tacos
• One guy said his house
• One guy said his wife
• One guy even said his virginity, which seems like an odd response, but OK.
Watch our video above and keep an eye out for a colorful Dodgers mohawk too. Then consider the question yourself, Dodgers fans (or even you Astros fans).
What would you give up for a World Series win?
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
– – – – – –
Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz