Dodgers fans give Chase Utley nice send-off

It could never match the ovation Chase Utley gets at Citizens Bank Park, but Dodgers fans gave The Man a nice send-off in his final regular season game in L.A.

Sunday was the Dodgers' final home game of the season, making it the final regular season appearance for Chase Cameron Utley at Dodger Stadium.

With the Dodgers up 10-0 over the Padres in the sixth inning, The Man pinch-hit for second baseman Brian Dozier. The crowd at Chavez Ravine acted accordingly.

Standing O for an out at first. Love it. (The video is the coming up to bat not the out). Chase Utley! #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/MEkDKq2YE6 — Jill (@OLCVTA) September 23, 2018

Loud chants of "UTLEY, UTLEY, UTLEY."



The "Let's Go Dodgers" chant was replaced by "Let's Go Utley."



— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 23, 2018

It's no Philly ovation, but a nice gesture by Dodgers fans.

Utley wound up going 0 for 2 in L.A.'s 14-0 win. The Dodgers are 1 ½ games up on the Rockies, the Phillies' next opponent, in the NL West.

