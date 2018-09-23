Dodgers fans give Chase Utley nice send-off
Sunday was the Dodgers' final home game of the season, making it the final regular season appearance for Chase Cameron Utley at Dodger Stadium.
With the Dodgers up 10-0 over the Padres in the sixth inning, The Man pinch-hit for second baseman Brian Dozier. The crowd at Chavez Ravine acted accordingly.
Standing O for an out at first. Love it. (The video is the coming up to bat not the out). Chase Utley! #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/MEkDKq2YE6
— Jill (@OLCVTA) September 23, 2018
Loud chants of "UTLEY, UTLEY, UTLEY."
The "Let's Go Dodgers" chant was replaced by "Let's Go Utley."
— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 23, 2018
It's no Philly ovation, but a nice gesture by Dodgers fans.
Utley wound up going 0 for 2 in L.A.'s 14-0 win. The Dodgers are 1 ½ games up on the Rockies, the Phillies' next opponent, in the NL West.