Dodgers face decisions, luxury tax bill in offseason

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Dodgers came within a game of winning their first World Series championship in 29 years. After a dud of a Game 7 against the Houston Astros, it's time to start all over.

Well, not entirely over. Not with young stars like Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger, and of course ace Clayton Kershaw.

There are decisions to make this winter, however.

Chief among them is the fate of a big batch of possible free agents: pitcher Yu Darvish; second baseman Logan Forsythe; outfielders Andre Ethier, Curtis Granderson and Franklin Gutierrez; pitchers Brandon Morrow and Tony Watson; and infielder Chase Utley.

Darvish crashed in Game 7, giving up five runs - four earned - and three hits. The Japanese pitcher didn't record a strikeout and walked one in his second World Series outing of less than two innings.

Still, he wants to stay in LA.

''I would like to come back in the World Series, and I want to pitch better,'' he said through a translator after the 5-1 loss Wednesday night. ''I just want to come back and pitch better. It's tough, but personally I want to come back to the Dodgers.''

The Dodgers have an $8.5 million club option with a $1 million buyout for Forsythe. They have a $17.5 million club option with a $2.5 million buyout on Ethier, the longest-tenured Dodger.

Bellinger struck out a Series-record 17 times, but he is the favorite for NL Rookie of the Year. His emergence at first base eclipsed veteran Adrian Gonzalez, who went on the disabled list for the first time in his career to make room on the roster for Bellinger. Gonzalez was sidelined with a bad back late in the season and was left off the playoff roster, making his future in LA uncertain.

The Dodgers have nine arbitration eligible players: pitchers Luis Avilan, Pedro Baez, Tony Cingrani, Josh Fields, Yimi Garcia and Alex Wood, along with catcher Yasmani Grandal, infielder-outfielder Enrique Hernandez and outfielder Joc Pederson.