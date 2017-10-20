Dodgers expect Seager to be ready for World Series

CHICAGO (AP) -- Corey Seager is expected to be in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for the opener of the World Series after missing the NL Championship Series because of back pain.

Seager, an All-Star shortstop, watched from home as the Dodgers eliminated the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Manager Dave Roberts says Seager is ''doing everything he can to get healthy'' and the Dodgers ''expect him back for Game 1.''

As anticipated, Clayton Kershaw will pitch the World Series opener against the Houston Astros or New York Yankees on Tuesday night. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner held Chicago to a run over six innings on Thursday night and will pitch Game 1 on regular rest.

---

