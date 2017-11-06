Dodgers exercise Logan Forsythe’s 2018 option

MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports that the Dodgers have exercised the 2018 option for second baseman Logan Forsythe, worth $8.5 million.

Forsythe, 30, hit .224/.351/.327 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 439 plate appearances during the regular season for the Dodgers. He did play solid defense at both second base and third base. In the playoffs, he was much more successful at the plate, batting .297/.435/.351 in 46 plate appearances.

Chase Utley is a free agent but with Forsythe back in the fold, the Dodgers don’t have much to worry about at that position. Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor can also play second base as needed.

