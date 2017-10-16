Dodgers' exciting Puig might just have his struggles licked

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- When Yasiel Puig licks his bats , Dodger Stadium laughs. When he stands at the plate admiring a base hit , the fans' initial cheers hilariously morph into a group exhortation to ''Go! Go!'' - which he eventually does.

The Cuban outfielder's entire baseball career has been a quest to learn how to direct his prodigious talent without losing the fundamental joy he derives from the game.

Just 14 months ago, that quest appeared to be over, at least in Los Angeles. Puig had been demoted to Triple-A and seemed unlikely to return to the Dodgers amid frustration with his consistency and discipline.

The Wild Horse just might have it all figured out now, and LA is thrilled to be along for a redemptive ride that's going deep into October.

''This is my best season,'' Puig said. ''I grew up a little bit more. I'm going to home plate for having fun, because I know (if) I hit nothing, I do nothing in the game, my teammates are going to have my back. That's the reason I play better and my team is in this position again.''

With his most consistent big-league campaign and a dynamite start to the playoffs, Puig is a major component of a team closing in on the World Series after a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night to take a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Puig set career highs this season with 28 homers and 74 RBIs while playing his usual superb defense in right field and appearing in a team-leading 152 games. In the postseason, he is 7 for 16 with five walks and six RBIs. He has already surpassed his entire career postseason RBI total, capped by his first playoff homer in Game 1 against Chicago.

Puig has made big plays in every game for the unbeaten Dodgers, who resume the NLCS at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Once a shameless free-swinger, he drew three walks and scored a run in Los Angeles' 4-1 win in Game 2.