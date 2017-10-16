Dodgers' dominant bullpen is baffling foes in NL playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Just a year ago, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was attempting to get through the late innings of tight playoff games with long appearances by closer Kenley Jansen, a hodgepodge of veteran relievers and one desperate bailout from ace Clayton Kershaw.

One October later, Los Angeles' bullpen is downright dominant as the team steamrolls toward the World Series.

After excelling in the unbeaten Dodgers' three-game NL Division Series sweep of Arizona, those relievers have retired 24 of 25 batters without allowing a hit or a run in the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The bullpen hasn't allowed a hit in its last 8 2/3 innings of work overall, giving the Dodgers extraordinary faith in their relievers heading into Wrigley Field for Game 3 on Tuesday night.

''They're just executing pitches, and they're ready when called upon, and they're competing,'' Roberts said after his bullpen threw four hitless innings in Los Angeles' 4-1 victory in Game 2 Sunday night. ''It's a close-knit group down there. ... Those guys know exactly what they want to do, and they're going out there and executing.''

The Dodgers' domination has come from everywhere in the bullpen - not just Jansen, who remains among the top closers in baseball. Jansen has three saves, a victory and 10 strikeouts in six innings, appearing in all five games and allowing just one unearned run.

Jansen is still getting multiple-inning saves for Roberts. This year, it's out of desire rather than utter necessity.

''We've got a really good bullpen in the postseason,'' Jansen said. ''I'm not just trying to be a hero, but whatever the team needs me to do, and whatever Doc (Roberts) wants me to do, I'm going to be ready to put myself in that position to win ballgames.''