Dodgers created space in the outfield, but is Bryce Harper the next move for LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers, the men who lead them and those who wear the uniform, have been around long enough to know what comes now. There’ll be no fawning over the new young players sent by the Cincinnati Reds, not yet. There’ll be a wistful moment or two held on behalf of outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, but only a moment or two, and even those will be spent in distraction.

What comes now is the question — What’s next? — and even then not so much a question as a fistful of shirt collar and a spit-flecked cheek.

Meaning, it’d better be good.

If you wondered whether playing late-October and early-November baseball would ever get old, come to L.A., where patience sways like a food truck in a summer storm.

Four days from Christmas, 54 days since Chris Sale put Manny Machado on a knee, the Dodgers announced they had signed free-agent reliever Joe Kelly, which was fine, and then appeared to dig the toe hold for a more assertive tomorrow.

Out went Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to the Cincinnati Reds. (Getty Images)

Out went Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig. Out went Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer. In came the two prospects — Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray, neither of whom played above Class A in 2018, and Homer Bailey, the veteran and conveniently salaried right-hander who, for the past three broken seasons, has pitched closer to his hat size than the league’s median ERA and will eventually be released.

Money came and went, mostly went, and in the end the Dodgers were more than $20 million under the competitive balance tax threshold of $206 million.

Just last season the Dodgers had surprised everyone by explaining they knew — and cared about — what the competitive balance tax threshold was, the second part of the surprise being they intended to bring their payroll in under it, the third part being — gasp — it looked like they were going to do it again in 2019. And they might. It’s just that these sorts of nickel-and-dime decisions in a city of this size wrapped around a stadium that sells out propped up by a television deal that has been great for the owner (and insulting for the fan), all resting in the palm of a franchise that hasn’t won in more than 30 years, well, nobody’s worried the Dodgers are going to go bankrupt. Again.

So, on an otherwise lazy Friday afternoon, with still more than half of the top 50 free agents unsigned, with still more opportunity for significant trades, the Dodgers created space in their outfield and starting rotation and budget.

For Bryce Harper. By some standards the game’s lone superstar, by some voices eager to play in L.A., by any measure the finest available talent, Harper could be had. The Dodgers lack only the recent history for such a commitment, for lashing themselves to a massive financial play when they’d rather win with the long game, with waves of talent deployed over six or seven months. A not unreasonable query is what Harper today might cost them in tomorrow’s organizational depth and economic dry powder, in how much a lone man can influence an entire baseball season when the world is filled with perfectly capable platoon men, all for a guy who can’t seem to decide if he’s a .245 or .330 hitter. But, it’s there. He’s there. He can be great, and should be great, and sometimes it seems like the city was built so guys like Bryce Harper would have a place to wear expensive sunglasses.

It’s probably still unlikely, but the path to sign Bryce Harper is now a little easier for the Dodgers. (Getty Images)

For Corey Kluber. The Cleveland Indians appear to have created enough payroll space so they’d have to be convinced to deal their two-time Cy Young Award winner, especially since over the next three seasons he’ll be making about half what, say, Clayton Kershaw will. This is, however, why a club creates for itself space and flexibility and a reasonable farm system, how hard decisions become easy ones, when a bucket of next year is worth an ocean of the year after. Nobody regrets anything on the deck of a parade float.

For J.T. Realmuto. Yeah, same thing as Kluber, give or take 60 feet.

For Craig Kimbrel. Maybe not Kimbrel. But Adam Ottavino or Zach Britton or David Robertson or Kelvin Herrera. Or two of them. Because if there’s anything the Dodgers learned over two Octobers, it’s that the starting pitchers doesn’t always pitch to the reliable part of the bullpen. So, lengthen the starter or lengthen the bullpen. Maybe Kimbrel.

For A.J. Pollock. Look, as outfields go, and particularly as Dodger outfields go, there is flexibility and there is chaos. The Dodgers teetered to the latter. Pollock is a nice player with a weakness for staying upright. You don’t sign Pollock without also having a healthy supply of chaos.

For D.J. LeMahieu. Yeah, the home-road splits monster gets him. But, you know what LeMahieu hit on the road in 2016, the year he won the batting title? .303. Know what he hit on the road in 2017? .294. He plays second base, Max Muncy plays first base, Cody Bellinger plays center field, Kiké Hernández does what Kiké Hernández does, and Bellinger returns to first base if Muncy’s breakout season becomes known as his outlier season.

That’s what’s next. That’s what answers the question, the one that’s lingered since another group of men held another party on the only lawn that’s ever mattered to generations of baseball fans amid the food trucks. Maybe it’s not Harper. Probably it’s not Harper. You’d be stunned if it were Harper. But, then, there was a reason for Friday, too, and it might have been for something good.

