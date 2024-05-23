Dodgers could create a memorable night for USC, LA sports fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a lot of work to do. They are almost certain to make the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason, but they then have to win a couple playoff series and make the 2024 World Series. The Dodgers have not been to the Fall Classic since 2020, when they won it. It’s long past time, in the eyes of Angeleno sports fans, for the Dodgers to return to the big stage in late October. If they can do so in 2024, they could create a very special night for USC and Los Angeles sports fans.

Why do we say all this? It’s actually very simple: The USC-Rutgers football game — which starts just after 8 p.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles on Friday night, Oct. 25 — will follow Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Fox. That World Series game will start at or just after 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. Rutgers Wire has more details.

Just imagine what it would feel like for Los Angeles sports fans to have the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, followed by USC playing a national TV Big Ten game deep into the night. It would not be the first time USC football and a Dodger World Series game were played on the same day. That has happened plenty of times in the past when World Series games were on Saturdays. However, this would be the first time USC football and a Dodger World Series game aired on the same television network in consecutive time windows on a Friday.

You will note that we didn’t say it’s the first time a USC football game and a Dodger World Series game have been played on the same Friday. That actually did happen on Friday, October 2, 1959. The Dodgers played the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of the 1959 World Series. Later that day, USC played Ohio State in football.

