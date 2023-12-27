Dodgers confirm Yamamoto signing

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto speaks with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts prior to a press conference to introduce him as the club's new star signing (KEVORK DJANSEZIAN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed their signing of Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday, formally introducing him a week after reports he had agreed to a 12-year, $325 million deal with the club.

Yamamoto's arrival comes two weeks after the Dodgers inked two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal.

The Dodgers beat out a bevy of other suitors to land the 25-year-old Yamamoto, with New York's Yankees and Mets, the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox among the teams that pursued him.

"I am truly excited to wear Dodger Blue," Yamamoto said in a team-issued statement. "I can’t wait to play in front of a packed Dodger Stadium."

Yamamoto becomes the 12th Japanese-born player in Dodgers history.

He arrives after a dominant career in Japan, where he went 70-29 with a 1.82 earned run average in 172 Nippon Professional Baseball games over eight seasons.

He struck out 922, walked 206 and gave up just 36 home runs in 172 innings.

Yamamoto teamed with Ohtani in Japan's victorious World Baseball Classic campaign and was named Japan's Pacific League MVP for the third straight year in November.

That followed his third straight Sawamura Award as Japan's top pitcher.

He won Nippon Professional Baseball's pitching triple crown -- leading the league in wins, earned run average and strikeouts -- in each of the past three seasons.

In what turned out to be his final NPB start, Yamamoto pitched a 14-strikeout complete game on 138 pitches to lead the Orix Buffaloes to victory in game six of the Japan Series.

The Buffaloes ultimately lost the series to the Hanshin Tigers, and they officially posted Yamamoto on November 20, making him eligible to sign with a Major League Baseball club.

"You don’t win three MVP awards by the age of 25 without an exceptional combination of talent, work ethic and mental toughness,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in a statement.

"He's an elite pitcher with an impressive dedication to his craft who will only become more dynamic in a Dodger uniform."

bb/tjj