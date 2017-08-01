The Dodgers are commanding World Series favorites after Yu Darvish trade

Surprise, surprise — people are hopping on the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series bandwagon the day after the MLB trade deadline. It was the Dodgers who made the splashiest move, of course, trading for Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish, an addition that should make their pitching staff even more daunting in the months ahead.

As proof, consider the latest World Series odds released on Tuesday by online sportsbook Bovada. The Dodgers were atop Bovada’s list at the start of July, with 5/1 odds, but their strong showing in July combined with their trade-deadline fireworks now have the Dodgers at 11/4 (which would be 2.75-1, if you want common denominators).

Here’s the entire list from Bovada:

Los Angeles Dodgers — 11/4

Houston Astros — 9/2

Chicago Cubs — 7/1

Washington Nationals — 7/1

Boston Red Sox — 15/2

Cleveland Indians — 8/1

New York Yankees — 9/1

Arizona Diamondbacks — 25/1

Kansas City Royals — 25/1

Colorado Rockies — 33/1

Milwaukee Brewers — 50/1

Pittsburgh Pirates — 66/1

Seattle Mariners — 66/1

St. Louis Cardinals — 66/1

Tampa Bay Rays — 66/1

Minnesota Twins — 75/1

Toronto Blue Jays — 100/1

Baltimore Orioles — 150/1

Los Angeles Angels — 150/1

Texas Rangers — 150/1

Atlanta Braves — 200/1

Detroit Tigers — 200/1

New York Mets — 200/1

Miami Marlins — 500/1

Chicago White Sox — Off the Board

Cincinnati Reds — Off the Board

Oakland Athletics — Off the Board

Philadelphia Phillies — Off the Board

San Diego Padres — Off the Board

San Francisco Giants — Off the Board

Odds are odds, so take them for what you will. The Dodgers need to vanquish postseason ghosts more than they need to be at the top of an online sportsbook’s list.

For what it’s worth: They Dodgers have better World Series odds at this point, than the Chicago Cubs (7-2) did last year.

