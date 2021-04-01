Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is robbed of home run by teammate Justin Turner

Jorge Castillo
·2 min read
Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Cody Bellinger talks to a trainer as he warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Friday, March 26, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cody Bellinger’s first home run of the 2021 season … wasn’t a home run.

The Dodgers’ first game of the season took a bizarre turn in the third inning when Bellinger lifted a fly ball just over the left-field wall at Coors Field with Justin Turner at first base. Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia nearly made the catch with a leap, but the ball went in and out of his glove and Bellinger seemingly had a two-run home run to give the Dodgers a two-run lead.

Turner, however, thought Tapia made the catch so he raced back to first base as Bellinger jogged past him. Bellinger tried signaling to Turner that it was a home run but it was too late. Turner returned to first base, not realizing that the ball had gone over the fence. .

Bellinger was ruled out because he passed Turner on the basepaths. Turner then jogged around the bases to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead and Bellinger was officially credited with an RBI single. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emerged to either argue the call or ask for an explanation before the inning continued.

Beyond the confusion, Bellinger’s power display is a positive sign for the Dodgers as the center fielder returns from arthroscopic labrum surgery on his right shoulder in November.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

