Dodgers close to re-signing Kiké Hernández after trading Manuel Margot to Twins

Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández elevates in the field during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26, 2023. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Dodgers’ new-look roster isn’t set in stone yet.

On Monday, the team was closing in on a one-year, $4-million contract with free-agent super-utility man Kiké Hernández, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, after agreeing earlier in the day to trade outfielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins.

The moves make sense for a Dodgers team still trying to improve around the margins.

They will get the $10 million they owe Margot — the veteran outfielder they acquired from Tampa Bay as part of the Tyler Glasnow trade this offseason — off their books. They’ll reportedly get shortstop prospect Noah Miller in return from the Twins.

Most importantly, they are now on the verge of reuniting with Hernández, the longtime fan favorite who was part of the club’s 2020 World Series team and returned to Los Angeles in a trade deadline deal last season.

A free agent who’d remained unsigned through the first few weeks of spring training, Hernández was reportedly deciding among four teams — the Angels, Twins, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres — this weekend with a final decision expected to come as soon as Monday.

At the last second, however, the Dodgers swooped in to keep the 32-year-old with the organization, effectively swapping him for Margot in hopes Hernández will better suit the team’s roster needs.

Where Margot was expected to serve as a de facto back-up in center field to James Outman, Hernández should give the Dodgers more “optionality,” a highly treasured asset to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and the rest of the front office.

Kiké Hernández will provide the Dodgers with depth in the infield and outfield. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Hernández can play all three outfield spots, giving the Dodgers more flexibility at a position group that figures to have only two non-platoon players: Outman and offseason signee Teoscar Hernández.

Kiké Hernández can also slot in at any spot in the infield, providing some defensive insurance for Max Muncy at third base and Gavin Lux at shortstop.

Like last season, Hernández likely won’t be an everyday player for the Dodgers, who see him as more of a weapon versus left-handed pitching (he has a career .801 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against lefties, and .667 OPS against righties).

But even as a part-time platoon player, Hernández could still have an impact. Whenever Outman needs a day off, Hernández can play center. The games Jason Heyward sits against left-handed starters, Hernández can take his place in the lineup. And even when he doesn’t start, Hernández can serve as a pinch-hit option off the bench.

It doesn’t mean the Puerto Rican native — who underwent double hernia surgery in October but was expected to be back to normal baseball activities by the start of spring — is guaranteed to produce.

He hasn't batted better than .250 since 2018. Since then, he has posted an above-league-average OPS+ (an all-encompassing offensive statistic) just once.

Last year was shaping up to be a low point for Hernández, who was batting .222 with a .599 OPS when the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers.

Hernández was better the rest of the way, batting .262 with a .731 OPS after returning to Chavez Ravine. Still, his OPS+ with the Dodgers was slightly below the league average .

That won’t matter much to a Dodgers fanbase that embraced Hernández during his first stint with the club from 2015 to 2020, then welcomed him back with rousing ovations following last year’s trade.

Just as they — and many people within the organization — had hoped, Hernández is set to stay in the Southland in 2024, making for one more noteworthy move in a Dodgers offseason that has been full of them.





