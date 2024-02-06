Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw reportedly agree to deal for 2024

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers have reportedly agreed on a contract for 2024. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw will be together for their 17th season in 2024.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Kershaw and the Dodgers are in agreement on a contract that will cover the 2024 season.

No additional contract details are available.

This signing has been a long time coming. Kershaw, 35, is rapidly approaching the end of his career, and the Dodgers are the only team he's ever played for. At this point, the Dodgers are really the only option for him, so it's puzzling why Los Angeles waited so long to ink this deal.

Kershaw had a great 2023, ending the regular season with a 2.46 ERA over 24 starts and 131 2/3 innings. But his only postseason start last season was an unqualified disaster. In Game 1 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kershaw gave up six runs and recorded just a single out. In that one start, his ERA was literally 162.00. The Dodgers lost and were quickly eliminated from the playoffs.

Between his age and the injuries he's continued to experience, it's entirely possible the 2024 season could be Kershaw's last. If so, he'll get to say goodbye on his own terms.