Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, Giants' Ron Wotus get in heated exchange

The Giants' rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers is alive and well, even in spring training. That even includes coaches.

As Clayton Kershaw walked off the mound after striking out Yolmer Sanchez to end the top of the second inning Wednesday night, the three-time Cy Young Award winner began yelling at Giants third base coach Ron Wotus.

"What?! Hey, what'd you say?! Hey!" Kershaw is seen saying after Wotus walked by him. It's impossible to know what Wotus said until the longtime Giants coach reveals it, but he very well might have been upset with Kershaw hitting catcher Rob Brantly.

I guess the Giants 3B coach wasn't happy that Kershaw hit Rob Brantly with a pitch? I'm fairly certain that Kersh wasn't trying to retaliate... in a spring training game pic.twitter.com/LilOgBBLjk — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) March 5, 2020

Brantly was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning, one inning after Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto caught Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on the hand with a fastball. Both teams were warned before the bottom of the second inning.

In the end, Kershaw had his way with the Giants (surprise, surprise) as San Francisco lost 4-0. The left-hander struck out four batters over three scoreless innings.

Cueto, on the other hand, allowed four earned runs -- including a no-doubt two-run shot from Turner -- over 2 2/3 innings. The Giants now are 6-6 this spring.

