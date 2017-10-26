Dodgers Bullpen Allows Six Runs in Surprising Game 2 Stumble

LOS ANGELES—It all started so innocently. Dodgers rightfielder Yasiel Puig dove for a ball he should have let drop in for a single. Instead it bounced off his glove and into the stands for a ground-rule double. The best closer in the world right now, Kenley Jansen, came into Game 2 of the World Series and allowed a little groundball single to bring the game within one. But this was the eighth inning of a 3–2 game, and the crowd and the dugout were quiet. A brushfire raged nearby, and helicopters circled overheard through the smoke, but there was no emergency at Dodger Stadium.

Even when Jansen allowed a home run to the Astros’ Marwin González to lead off the ninth and tie the game, Los Angeles did not doubt. Jansen returned to the dugout screaming and pumping his arms, encouraging his teammates. They are used to winning; they’ve lost one game all postseason.

Then things got weird.

“We’re all on a weird high right now,” says Charlie Culberson, who entered it in the top of the 11th and hit a home run a few minutes later to bring it to 7–6, where it would stay. “That was a tough loss, but a hell of a game.”

On a night when the hot, thin air—99 degrees at first pitch—helped carry a World Series–record eight balls out of the park, the NL rookie home run king watched a fastball die off his bat. “I thought it was gone,” says Cody Bellinger, holding his thumb and index finger half an inch apart. “I just missed it.” That flyout to center ended the ninth instead of the game. The best bullpen in baseball—one that hadn’t allowed a run since the NLDS and hadn’t lost a game all postseason—continued to implode. Josh Fields allowed consecutive home runs in the 10th to nearly the same spot in left-centerfield. With their catcher playing second and their second baseman playing first, the Dodgers got out of it.