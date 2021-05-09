Dodgers build huge lead, almost blow it in wacky, 14-11 win over Angels

Corey Seager, who had three hits, gets a high-five from manager Dave Roberts after scoring in the Dodgers' eight-run fourth inning Saturday. The Dodgers won 14-11 after leading 13-0. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Some were hit hard, firm line drives and loud fly balls scattered around the park.

Some rolled along the ground, weak contact that kept on finding the right spots.

Once they started, they didn’t stop. Batter after batter. Hit after hit. Run scored after run scored.

During the Dodgers’ 13-run explosion between the fourth and fifth innings Saturday night at Angel Stadium, which proved to be critical in a wacky 14-11 win over the Angels, the lineup didn’t hit a home run. Matt Beaty and Justin Turner produced the only doubles.

Instead, a team that in recent weeks had struggled to string together hits, failed to manufacture runs and sputtered at the plate suddenly snapped back to life.

Eight runs, eight hits and three walks in the fourth. Five runs, four hits and three walks in the fifth.

All that was ailing them disappeared. On a night they were in danger of losing a fifth consecutive series, the Dodgers finally started to look like their old selves again.

Another problem that had marked their recent 4-14 skid — a combustible bullpen — reared its ugly head again, nearly blowing the big lead after Clayton Kershaw’s five scoreless innings.

The Angels went on a run of their own, tallying all 11 runs between the sixth and seventh innings — the latter rally aided by a two-out error by catcher Austin Barnes after he was shifted to second base.

But it wouldn’t be enough. The Dodgers had done too much damage.

Initially, there weren’t any signs of the impending outburst.

During the first three innings, Angels starter Dylan Bundy faced the minimum nine batters, inducing a third-inning double play after Beaty reached on an error.

But then the Dodgers lineup turned over to begin the fourth. Mookie Betts led off with a walk. Corey Seager laced a single into center. After Turner struck out, Max Muncy lined a single to right to score the game’s first run. More soon followed.

After a brief pause during the next at-bat — the result of Angels third baseman Jose Rojas inadvertently tagging Mookie Betts below the belt after fielding a ball — Will Smith kept the line moving with an RBI single. Then Chris Taylor singled to load the bases. Then Beaty hammered his double to right to make it 4-0.

That marked the end of Bundy’s day, and reliever Steve Cishek could not escape the inning either.

After Gavin Lux was intentionally walked to juice the bags again, the next three Dodgers all hit soft ground balls: Austin Barnes a 80.9-mph roller to second, Betts a tapper the other way, and Seager a swinging bunt up the third base line. Each resulted in a single, leading to four more runs in an inning in which 14 batters came to the plate.

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw rebounded from a rough previous outing and pitched five scoreless innings Saturday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The fifth inning unfolded similarly. Taylor and Beaty drew leadoff walks against Félix Peña, advanced to second and third on a grounder from Barnes, then watched their teammates catch fire with two outs: Betts singled them both home. Turner, who recorded an out in both of his fourth-inning plate appearances, plated another run with a hustle double to left. And Smith lifted a soft flare to right to drive in a couple more.

Both teams seemed to concede the result. The Angels removed Mike Trout and Justin Upton. The Dodgers pulled Betts, Seager and Turner. And Kershaw was removed despite throwing only 71 pitches.

That’s when the game got interesting.

In the sixth, the Angels scored four runs to make it 13-4. After the Dodgers scored again in the top of the seventh — as Angels manager Joe Maddon was ejected — the Angels made two quick outs in the bottom of the frame.

But then Shohei Ohtani hit a grounder at Barnes, who had moved over to second to accommodate fellow catcher Keibert Ruiz’s entrance.

For most big-league infielders, it would have been a manageable play. But Barnes’ stab with the glove came up empty, extending an inning that quickly went off the rails.

In the next two at-bats, Jon Jay and Juan Lagares — both of whom had begun the game on the bench — singled and doubled. That led to two runs, then Jared Walsh added a third with a single into right. The Dodgers had a mound visit with reliever Mitch White, but he gave up two more hits to Phil Gosselin and Taylor Ward.

With Rojas due up next, the Dodgers summoned Garrett Cleavinger out of the bullpen. In a 1-and-1 count, Rojas crushed his first career home run into the right-field stands, a three-run blast that made it a three-run game.

Jose Rojas (18) celebrates his three-run homer in the Angels' seven-run seventh inning with Phil Gosselin, left, and Taylor Ward. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Angels would get no closer, however, going down in order in the eighth and ninth innings.

Injury updates

Angels left-hander Tony Watson is “really close” to returning, according to Maddon, possibly as soon as Sunday.

Maddon also said third baseman Anthony Rendon (left knee contusion) is progressing well and that Rendon could return next week when the team is in Boston.

The Angels put starting pitcher Alex Cobb on the injured list with a blister on his middle finger. The move was retroactive to May 5.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.