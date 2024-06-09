Dodgers bring win streak into game against the Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25, first in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (45-21, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 2.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (8-1, 1.82 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -124, Yankees +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the New York Yankees.

New York has a 45-21 record overall and a 21-10 record in home games. The Yankees rank second in the AL with 95 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has a 41-25 record overall and a 20-13 record on the road. The Dodgers have hit 85 total home runs to lead the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 23 home runs while slugging .685. Anthony Volpe is 13-for-46 with a double, three triples and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads the Dodgers with 15 home runs while slugging .500. Andy Pages is 13-for-32 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .235 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Juan Soto: day-to-day (forearm), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.