Dodgers breakout star nearly wipes out fan after giving 'Max' effort

Every baseball fan dreams of catching a foul ball when they attend a Major League Baseball game. No one imagines the possibility though of catching an actual player.

The latter is exactly what happened Wednesday night when surprise Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy landed in the lap of an unsuspecting fan at Dodger Stadium during their 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Muncy, who’s played five different positions for the Dodgers during his breakout season, was at his most familiar position for Wednesday’s game. That being first base. On one pop up though, he looked like he’d never played the position before. At least not at the Dodgers home ballpark.

The odd moment happened in the fourth inning as he pursued a pop foul beyond the first-base dugout. It was not a catchable pop up as the ball drifted several rows into the stands. However, Muncy either lost track of the ball, or lost track of where he was on the field, because he kept chasing until he tumbled over the wall and into the fan’s lap.

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Max Muncy nearly wiped out a fan while pursuing a foul ball. (MLB.TV)

The good news is everyone was OK physically.

Unfortunately, it appears Muncy did wipe out a few concession items.

Dodgers’ Max Muncy goes into front row for foul ball, takes out some food & drink. On TV, Orel Hershiser says Muncy should go get $20 to replace. My thought: at today’s concession prices, is $20 enough? — Mark Bailey (@hrvpbp) August 23, 2018





Food and drinks at the ballpark = Almost always more than $20.

Having a baseball player land in your lap = Priceless? Right? Well, we think so anyway.

As for Muncy, he definitely gets both an “A” and a “SMH” for his effort.

