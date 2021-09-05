Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager, back, celebrates with Albert Pujols (55) after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    1/7

    Dodgers Giants Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager, back, celebrates with Albert Pujols (55) after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    2/7

    Dodgers Giants Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
  • San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria throws to first base for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    3/7

    Dodgers Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria throws to first base for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    4/7

    Dodgers Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock (11) congratulates Mookie Betts (50) after he scored against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    5/7

    Dodgers Giants Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock (11) congratulates Mookie Betts (50) after he scored against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jay Jackson works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    6/7

    Dodgers Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jay Jackson works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Dodgers won 6-1. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    7/7

    Dodgers Giants Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Dodgers won 6-1. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager, back, celebrates with Albert Pujols (55) after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria throws to first base for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock (11) congratulates Mookie Betts (50) after he scored against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jay Jackson works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Dodgers won 6-1. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GIDEON RUBIN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.

A day after his throwing error from second allowed the winning run to score in Friday’s 3-2, 11-inning loss to San Francisco, Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests.

“It’s over, it don’t matter,” Turner said. “It doesn’t matter if I made five errors yesterday, I had five strikeouts or if I hit five home runs. It doesn’t matter. For me, I try to move on as quick as possible whether it’s good or bad.”

Buster Posey was 3 for 4 with an RBI double for San Francisco, which lost for the fifth time in seven games.

The Dodgers have won 21 of their last 26 games. But Los Angeles suffered a key injury.

Left fielder A.J. Pollock left the game with a right hamstring strain after getting caught trying to stealing third to end the top of the first.

“I don’t want to speculate. I know it’s not good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“From what I’m hearing early, it’s a Grade 2 strain. This is a couple 2-3 weeks at the minimum. We just have to see where he feels tomorrow."

Turner’s 21st home run just cleared the fence in center field, eluding the glove of a leaping Austin Slater. The homer extended Turner’s hitting streak to 11 games.

Urías (16-3) extended his lead as the winningest pitcher in the majors with another solid outing. The left-hander struck out eight, walked none, and gave up one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“The bar has been raised for Julio,” Roberts said. “The way he goes deep in the games the expectation to win every time he takes the mound, being able to navigate and minimize damage … tonight he did that.

“When you don’t have everything working, to go out there and punch out eight and walk none is pretty impressive. This is where Julio has raised the bar for himself, and this is what we expect of him.”

Jay Jackson (2-1) started and took the loss. He gave up three runs in a third of an inning in a bullpen game in which the Giants used eight pitchers.

Jackson left a 1-0 game with two runners aboard on consecutive one-out walks to Mookie Betts and Justin Turner.

Both scored off Jarlin García.

After both runners advanced on a double steal, Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly scored Betts, and Turner scored on a double by A.J. Pollack.

Turner also scored on a balk in the top of the sixth, extending the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1. Turner reached on a one-out single and went to second on shortstop Mauricio Dubón’s throwing error. Turner took third on reliever Quintana’s wild pitch and scored when third base umpire Adam Hamari called a balk on the left-hander.

San Francisco’s only run came on a double by Posey in the bottom of the first inning.

Seager homered leading off the ninth to start a two-run inning.

A Giants team that’s delivered in clutch situations throughout the season was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine baserunners.

“What I will say is the silver lining about not hitting with runners in scoring position … is it tends to change pretty quickly,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

“You get one big hit and one big moment, and it tends to be fairly contagious. And we’ve seen that from our group throughout the season, but right now we’re just not, we’re not getting it done in the biggest moments.”

GREAT GRAB

Giants right-fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. robbed Justin Turner of extra bases with great running over-the-shoulder catch to end the top of the eighth.

SELLOUT

The announced crowd of 41,146 was San Francisco’s first sellout since 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (inflamed pitching elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said. He’s expected to pitch three innings. … RHP Max Scherzer, who experienced right hamstring tightness during his last start Wednesday against Atlanta, felt well after throwing a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to make his next scheduled start Monday in St. Louis, Roberts said. … LHP David Price, scratched from Friday’s start with an unspecified arm injury, felt better after playing catch Saturday and remains on the active list, Roberts said.

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson (right hamstring strain) was placed on the injured list. … OF/INF Mauricio Dubón was activated and in the lineup at shortstop a day being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. … LHP Alex Wood, on the injured list with COVID-19, is still experiencing fever and chills. His vaccination status has not yet been revealed. “I didn’t think it was appropriate” to ask, manager Gabe Kapler said. “Today he’s sick, so I just kind of left him alone.” … INF Donovan Solano (COVID-19) is expected to fly back from New York on Sunday but isn’t expected to be immediately activated, Kapler said.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler (13-2., 2.05 ERA) is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA in five starts against the Giants this year. He’s unbeaten in 12 career games (10 starts) against San Francisco (7-0, 1.83). The Giants have not named a starter for Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Giants beat Dodgers 3-2 in 11th on error, take NL West lead

    Buster Posey could exhale at last, his teammates knowing better than to dog pile on their 34-year-old catcher celebrating a wild, 4 1/2-hour game that put San Francisco atop the NL West. “They know they need to be careful with me,” Posey cracked. Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a lengthy video review upheld the safe call as the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Friday night to grab first place.

  • Giants outlast Dodgers in all-time classic, one of wildest games of season

    Dave Roberts was out of pitching and Gabe Kapler was about to put his ace in left field. In a wild game, the Giants found a way to outlast their archrival.

  • Dodgers vs. Giants Highlights

    Turner and Seager homer to back Urías' start in win

  • Giants observations: Mistakes costly in 6-1 loss vs. Dodgers

    The Giants lost to the Dodgers on Saturday behind a rough start and sloppy play.

  • Defensive gem lifts No. 5 Georgia past No. 3 Clemson, 10-3

    Georgia coach Kirby Smart knew his defense was super athletic. Christopher Smith returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and the fifth-ranked Bulldogs turned in a defensive effort for the ages, toppling No. 3 Clemson 10-3 on Saturday in the opener for both teams. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 2 yards rushing and sacked D.J. Uiagalelei seven times to position themselves for a serious run at the College Football Playoffs.

  • Grizzlies roar: Montana shocks No. 20 Washington 13-7

    A couple of weeks before the season started, Montana coach Bobby Hauck met with university president Seth Bodnar. “He asked me how I thought we'd do and I told him we'd win,” Hauck said. Shockingly, Hauck turned out to be right.

  • Mets beat Nats in 10 innings for fifth straight win

    Kevin Pillar drove in two with a 10th-inning double and the New York Mets recovered after blowing a late lead to beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night for their fifth straight win. Pete Alonso singled to score automatic runner Francisco Lindor leading off the 10th, and Pillar's double off Austin Voth (3-1) stretched the lead to 5-2. Jonathan Villar added another RBI single before Jeurys Familia pitched a clean 10th.

  • Mets takeaways from Saturday's 11-9 win over Nationals, including late HR after blown nine-run lead

    The Mets blew a nine-run lead, but Francisco Lindor saved the day with a two-run HR in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 11-9.

  • Art Rooney II on passing of former Steelers OL Tunch Ilkin

    Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke about the passing of his friend, broadcaster and ex-Steeler Tunch Ilkin.

  • Machado, Myers, Tatis homer in Padres' 10-2 win vs. Astros

    Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2 Saturday night. Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL's second wild-card spot. After taking a 4-2 lead during Framber Valdez's meltdown in the second, the Padres' big bats came alive late in the game.

  • Biden vowed to close a border migrant camp, then a worse one emerged under his watch

    After the Matamoros migrant camp in Mexico was bulldozed last March, a new camp formed in the more dangerous, crime cartel stronghold of Reynosa.

  • Spurs’ Joshua Primo inks multiyear endorsement deal with Nike

    Primo joins a star-studded roster of athletes, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Paul George among others.

  • O'Neal has 2 interceptions, No. 6 Texas A&M routs Kent State

    After slogging through an uninspired first half, Texas A&M needed a spark to get going. The Aggies found it in Leon O’Neal Jr., whose 85-yard interception return for a touchdown helped sixth-ranked Texas A&M pull away in 41-10 win over Kent State on Saturday night. “He’s an Energizer Bunny,” coach Jimbo Fisher said.

  • Sloane Stephens' U.S. Open run ends, but former champ appears back on track

    Sloane Stephens was defeated by Angelique Kerber in the third round, but the former U.S. Open champion's game appears to be back on track.

  • Hurricane Larry intensifies into Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry, packing winds of 100 miles per hour, continued working its way through the Atlantic on Friday and is still expected to become a major hurricane this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. Major hurricane, or Category 3 status, starts at 111 mph winds. As of 5 p.m. Eastern time, Larry, which became the fifth hurricane of the 2021 season ...

  • Dodgers fall to Giants in 11 innings on costly throwing error

    Trea Turner's throwing error in the 11th inning allowed the Giants to score the winning run and push the Dodgers out of first place in the NL West.

  • Marquese Chriss reportedly agrees to non-guaranteed contract with Trail Blazers

    Portland is bringing in a few veterans to fight for a final roster spot in camp.

  • Michael Conforto's RBI single

    Michael Conforto ropes a single into center field off of Sean Nolin to drive in the first run of the game for the Mets

  • AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

    What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1

  • Taulia Tagovailoa shines as Maryland outlasts West Virginia

    Taulia Tagovailoa's three touchdowns passes and big days from receivers Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. helped Maryland upset the visiting West Virginia Mountaineers.