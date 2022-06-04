As Dodgers battle injuries, Zach McKinstry makes a memorable return in win over Mets

Zach McKinstry, right, celebrates with Cody Bellinger after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a 6-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

Entering this weekend, Zach McKinstry had made four trips to and from Oklahoma City this season, but only one trip to the plate in a big-league game.

As he was shuffled back and forth from the Dodgers’ triple A affiliate, the utility player usually had been needed by them only as a warm body on the bench, sticking around for a couple days before being returned to the minors once the team figured out longer-term roster plans.

On Friday, however, the Dodgers were low on alternatives.

A day after announcing Kevin Pillar had suffered a left shoulder fracture, the team put Edwin Ríos on the injured list with a tear in his right hamstring. Eddy Alvarez was called up but didn’t arrive at the stadium until shortly before first pitch.

With the New York Mets starting right-hander Chris Bassitt on the mound, McKinstry was the only left-handed hitter remaining in the Dodgers’ clubhouse. They made him the designated hitter and put him eighth in the batting order.

Then in the fourth inning, they watched a sold-out crowd of 52,505 erupt in celebration as he lined a two-run home run into the right-field pavilion, a key blow in a game the Dodgers went on to win 6-1.

“It’s a great feeling to be back,” a smiling McKinstry said after the game. “It’s a great step forward.”

McKinstry’s blast wasn’t the only standout performance on Friday night.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson did the heaviest lifting, extending his scoreless innings streak over the last month to 26 by posting six more zeros against the second-highest-scoring club in the major leagues.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning against the Mets. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

“You look back and he’s got all those scoreless innings,” manager Dave Roberts said, “but he does a good job of staying in the moment.”

Leaning heavily again on a changeup that Roberts joked has “parachute, Bugs Bunny” characteristics, the left-hander gave up just three hits, didn’t issue a single walk and struck out five while once again filling up the zone with strikes on 57 of 81 pitches.

“We’re doing a good job of getting ahead and game-planning guys,” Anderson said.

Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor hit their sixth home runs and Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 26 games by going two for four with an RBI. Amid a pride night celebration in which the Dodgers wore caps with rainbow-design logos for the first time in club history — they also recognized the family of the late Glenn Burke, a former Dodger who became MLB’s first openly gay former player — the team moved a game ahead of the Mets for the league’s best record, improving to 35-17.

Facing a sudden rash of injuries, contributions from depth players such as McKinstry might be what the Dodgers need most in the coming weeks. While Pillar was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Roberts said Ríos will miss at least “a handful of weeks” after “part of the tendon or the muscle came off the bone” in the slugger’s hamstring while he was trying to beat out a double play on Thursday night.

“I’m just really bummed out for Eddy,” Roberts said of Ríos, who had been receiving more playing time in the wake of Max Muncy’s placement on the injured list last week. “He was off to such a nice start, so now to miss a handful of weeks, interrupt his season, I feel bad for him.”

McKinstry took advantage of the chance, looking more like the rookie sensation who hit nearly .300 last April than the hesitant hitter who slumped after returning from an oblique strain in the summer, struggles that led McKinstry to be demoted to the minors to finish the season.

“He got a little too passive for me,” Roberts said Friday. “Early on, he was very dynamic, aggressive in the strike zone. Then I think that he hit a little lull. And a lot of times when guys start to struggle, they get passive.”

Justin Turner, left, greets Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger after Bellinger hit a two-run, second-inning homer. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

McKinstry bounced back this season with a strong start in triple A, one of several Oklahoma City hitters swinging a hot bat of late.

It’s that group — which in addition to Alvarez includes veterans Jake Lamb, Stefen Romero, Jason Martin and Andy Burns, as well as prospects Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch — that gave Roberts confidence on Friday the Dodgers could weather their newfound roster uncertainty.

Blake Treinen injury update

Blake Treinen played catch Friday afternoon for the first time since injuring his shoulder in April. It was a light session — Treinen wasn’t anywhere near 100% intensity and threw for only about five minutes — but the right-hander said he felt good afterward and will begin throwing more regularly as he continues his recovery.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.