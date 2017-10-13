Dodgers ballgirls returning for NLCS after surviving Las Vegas shooting

The Oct. 1 shooting spree at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas has impacted the baseball community in many ways. Now we’re hearing the story of two beloved members of the Los Angeles Dodgers family who were at the concert that night.

Ballgirls Christina Zambrana and Amy Moore were two of the lucky ones to walk away physically unharmed. Now they’ll be making their return to Dodger Stadium for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night, two weeks to the day after surviving the massacre.

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times told the harrowing tale of both women in his Friday column. Zambrana, a 27-year-old former college softball infielder, and Moore, a 26-year-old former college catcher, literally ran for their lives. But they stayed together the entire way, helping each other stay safe and calm, before turning their attention to others in need of help. Here’s an excerpt:

They initially ran together to hide under a tent. Then they crouched together under a table. Then, clutching each other’s hands, the Dodgers teammates fled through the hail of gunfire.

At one point, Moore dragged Zambrana around a metal fence. At another, after Moore lost her shoes, Zambrana hoisted her on her back and carried her.

“We were just running for our lives,’’ Moore said. “We knew if we didn’t get out of there, we were going to die.’’

Once they reached safety, they began helping others, Moore comforting those who had fallen around her, Zambrana quickly removing her belt to use as a tourniquet on the wrist of a badly bleeding shooting victim.

The details of Zambrana and Moore’s experience are every bit as horrifying as any other we’ve heard from that night. Like everyone else, they didn’t know what their fate would be. And like so many others, the calls for help ended up overriding their urgency to flee the scene.