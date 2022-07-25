  • Oops!
Dodgers Ball Girl Perfectly Fields Grounder Hit By Giants Batter. Just One Problem.

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
A Los Angeles Dodgers ball girl fielded a grounder hit by the San Francisco GiantsYermin Mercedes in foul territory on Sunday and tossed the apparent souvenir into the Dodger Stadium stands. (Watch the video below.)

Only the ball was ruled fair and Mercedes was awarded a ground rule double.

Oops.

Watch Kaitlin’s reaction when she realized she had inadvertently interfered with play.

The Giants eventually loaded the bases before longtime Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw struck out Joey Bart to end the half-inning. The Dodgers won 7-4, and have the best record in the National League at 64-30.

Don’t worry, Kaitlin. You havecompany in making that mistake.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

