Dodgers' antics with Madison Bumgarner 'minor league,' Jeremy Affeldt says originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Max Muncy vs. Madison Bumgarner quickly turned into the Dodgers vs. MadBum.

Following the dustup between the Giants ace and the Dodgers slugger at Oracle Park on June 9, Muncy trolled Bumgarner in a postgame interview where he revealed he told Bumgarner to "go get it out of the ocean," in reference to the home run he had cranked.

Less than two weeks later, Muncy wore a "Go Get It Out Of The Ocean" t-shirt during batting practice prior to the Dodgers' matchup with Bumgarner at Dodger Stadium. LA tried to troll and poke fun at Bumgarner throughout the game, playing "Under The Sea" during the first inning amongst other things.

Former Giants reliever Jeremy Affeldt, for one, wasn't a fan of the Dodgers' ridiculous antics.

"The Dodgers, they always do stuff like that, they wear their stupid t-shirts or whatever; they make stuff up," Affeldt said Friday on KNBR's "Murph & Mac."

"It's easy to wear those shirts when you have 51 wins … and teams do have fun that way," Affeldt said. "Basically, it was a stupid comment that made no sense. So, now you're wearing a stupid shirt that makes no sense about a stupid comment. You're not showing your intelligence there really, but I understand what they're doing.

"It's not just that, it's the shirt thing and then all of a sudden it's the first inning, Bum's coming out and they play 'The Little Mermaid' song. And then bases loaded, and they show Lou Seal around sharks in the Bay. You see all these things that they do, and for me, it's just so minor league when they do that stuff. It's just not what you do at a big league level.

"But then all of a sudden, if he hits you in the back, and there's a huge fight that breaks out, you can't sit there and say ‘well, we didn't do anything'. No, you egged it on. You egged it on with your shirt. You egged it on without music. If you're going to egg it on, and then it happens, don't be mad that it does happen and then your player gets hurt."

Bumgarner, in what might have been his last start in the rivalry, didn't have a good night at Dodger Stadium. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings giving up six runs in a 9-8 Giants loss.

The 29-year-old's time in San Francisco likely is coming to an end, but don't think he'll forget about this should he face Muncy and the Dodgers in the future with his next team.