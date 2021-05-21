Dodgers Announce Return To Full Capacity Games At Chavez Ravine

Dodger Stadium will be back in full swing next month, with full-capacity 50,000-seat games returning on June 15. Under the California Health Officer order, that is the first day that capacity restrictions are lifted.

Earlier on Friday, California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that there would be no capacity or distancing restrictions after June 15 but “for outdoor activities,” what Ghaly called “mega outdoor events” with attendance of more than 10,000, he announced: “We are recommending that those operators have a system to verify vaccination or verify.” Operators of those events can also “give that person an option to come into the event and wear a mask.”

The HHS director was asked repeatedly about vaccine verification for mega events. He said California will be working with event operators/private-sector businesses on exactly what that will look like, but said, again, the state will not be using a vaccine passport system.

“We are not at this time considering or requiring a vaccine passport for vendors,” he said.

For the 11 home games prior to June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections. Tickets for the Giants ( May 30) and Cardinals (May 31-June 2) games are on sale now, and tickets for home stadium games on June 11-14 against the Rangers and Phillies go on sale Tuesday.

Tickets for the June 15 game go on sale Thursday, All tickets sold are subject to any restrictions or limitations on capacity or attendance that may be established or revised by state, county, or city authorities at any time. Refunds or exchanges may be required for impacted games.

