Dodgers add former World Series MVP in last-minute trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers search for offense has led them to a former World Series MVP. Just moments before the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline passed, the Dodgers agreed to acquire David Freese from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fancred’s Jon Heyman was the first to report the deal was completed. Infielder Jesus Valdez will go to Pittsburgh in the deal, per a Pirates announcement.

Dodgers continue adding depth

The Dodgers were among the busiest teams at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, adding All-Star infielders Manny Machado and Brian Dozier, along with former closer John Axford. They were busy again Friday, adding Ryan Madson to their bullpen in a deal with the Washington Nationals.

They weren’t satisfied stopping there. Reports had linked them to a right-handed bat over the last 24 hours. Freese fits that bill. The veteran third baseman is hitting .283 on the season with nine homers and 41 RBI.

Freese will provide insurance in Los Angeles behind every day third baseman Justin Turner. The Dodgers All-Star has missed time this season with two different ailments. Turner has played up to his normal standards when healthy. That included a clutch go-ahead home run in Friday’s 3-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he’s also not a guy manager Dave Roberts wants to push every day.

Former World Series MVP David Freese has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP)

World Series MVP

The Dodgers no doubt took Freese’s postseason track record into account before acquiring him. In 196 postseason plate appearances, Freese is a .282/.357/.517 hitter with eight homers and 30 RBI.

He practically carried the St. Louis Cardinals to a World Series championship in 2011. Freese was named MVP in the Cardinals NLCS win against the Milwaukee Brewers, and he followed that by winning MVP in a seven-game World Series against the Texas Rangers.

Freese’s best days might be behind him, but the Dodgers will hope his experience will help get them over the hump.

