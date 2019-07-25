Dodgers acquire Tyler White from Astros

The Dodgers announced on Thursday that the club acquired infielder Tyler White from the Astros in exchange for minor league relief pitcher Andre Scrubb.

White, 28, was designated for assignment by the Astros on Saturday after posting a .650 OPS across 253 plate appearances. Over his four-year major league career, however, White owns a .241/.319/.420 triple-slash line with 26 home runs and 101 RBI in 833 trips to the plate.

Scrubb, 24, has spent his 2019 exclusively with Double-A Tulsa, compiling a 2.45 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 47 2/3 innings. He has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen in his professional career.