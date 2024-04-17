Dodger Stadium concessions operator joins new Frontwave Arena

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The contractor who operates concessions at Dodger Stadium will be headed down the Interstate 5 to oversee dining options at Oceanside’s new Frontwave Arena, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers’ G League team.

The developers behind the new 7,500-seat arena announced the partnership with Levy Restaurants on Thursday. The contractor is also working with the developers behind the LA Clippers’ upcoming Inglewood arena, the Intuit Dome.

According to a spokesperson for Frontwave, Levy will be in charge of “every aspect of hospitality” for the arena, including concourse concessions, premium suites, VIP viewing decks, exclusive lounges, bars and an open-air patio.

“When starting from scratch and creating an entirely new venue for Southern California fans, we needed to think of every aspect of their experience,” Frontwave Arena CEO Josh Elias said in a release. “Levy was a no-brainer. We want to guarantee our guests the best possible experience from the get-go, and this is the way to do it.”

Levy is behind hospitality at dozens of sports and entertainment destinations across the country. Outside of Dodger Stadium, San Diegans may know the hospitality company for its work at other Southern California venues, such as the Rose Bowl, Crypto.com Arena and Kia Forum.

“This is a special opportunity to build a new fan experience from the ground-up with hospitality in mind,” Levy CEO Andy Lansing said. “Together we’ll make this venue an incredible destination for both entertainment and hospitality, with a pro-level food and beverage offering crafted around all the ways fans will experience the arena, from match and game days to a night out at the concert.”

Frontwave Arena is slated to open in September 2024 at 3475 Hero Dr. in Oceanside.

When it does, it will house the Clippers’ G League club, rebranding as the San Diego Clippers, and Major Arena Soccer League’s San Diego Sockers. Frontwave officials say they also hope to bring other forms of live entertainment to the arena, like concerts, comedy acts and family shows.

The venue’s inaugural event will be a stop of a nationwide gymnastics tour featuring the most decorated American gymnast in history, Simone Biles.

