Dodgeball and do-rags: New coach Jamaal Stewart brings energy, fun to Centennial football

Centennial football offensive line coach Josh Southall and first-year head coach Jamaal Stewart have friendly banter about how frequent and how nice their haircuts are.

Southall, who often wears a a tight-fitting cloth cap on his head, called a "do-rag," likes to point out the wave-like pattern in his hair the cap creates.

"Next thing you know, our entire offensive line shows up to practice wearing do-rags," Stewart said. "Coach Southall comes to practice and sees this and is like, 'What is going on?' It was the funniest thing in the world, and everyone is laughing. You've got 25 kids out there with a do-rag and helmet on."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The ease of culture that Stewart, who was hired in March, is trying to create at Centennial isn't lost on his staff and team. Finding the joy in the daily process is a drawing card for Cougars players.

Centennial coach Jamaal Stewart watches the WillCo Workout at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Those moments of levity are important for a coach tasked with bringing the kind of success Stewart developed at East Nashville, where he took the program to consecutive Class 3A state championship games.

"I don't think of this as pressure," Stewart said. "Expectations? Yes. High expectations? Yes. But we place that on ourselves. I place that on myself. Our coaches hold our players to high standards. But pressure? Not really."

Advertisement

Stewart replaced Matt Kriesky, who was hired as Blackman's coach in February after going 37-38 in seven seasons at Centennial.

Centennial won eight games in 2022, the same number of wins as the previous two years combined. Last season ended with a 46-28 loss to Bartlett in the 6A playoffs first round. It was the first playoff appearance for the program since 2017.

Stewart was 27-11 in three seasons at East Nashville, including 12-3 last season. He'll guide Centennial, which moved down a class, into Region 6-5A joining Glencliff, Hillsboro, first-year James Lawson, Nolensville and a Page program that has finished 5A state runner-up the past two seasons.

"We're trying to get to Chattanooga with Coach Stewart," said Centennial running back Taner Lee, who ran for 1,228 yards with 13 touchdowns as a junior. "That's just the goal we're putting out there. It's win 15 games, and that's it."

Advertisement

To get there, the Cougars need an environment that understands the balance between focus and fun. Stewart has brought in foam balls for dodgeball games with his team. It brings the fun for his players but also develops agility that can translate on Friday nights.

"I think that was something we were missing," senior middle linebacker Cy Langford said. "It's just a lot more fun these days. We compete really hard and Coach Stewart makes sure we are getting after it, but we also feel he's pushing us to enjoy the process, too. I'm a senior and I want to remember these moments."

Centennial's Taner Lee (15) catches a pass during the WillCo Workout at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, April 29, 2023.

LIPSCOMB ACADEMY Jackson Kilburg's road to Mustangs QB began as third-grader in film room

Advertisement

Stewart said he stays away from repeated references to his time at East Nashville but does draw on that experience to illustrate a point in practice at Centennial and his expectations as a coach.

The Cougars open the season hosting Franklin on Aug. 18, followed by games at Summit and at Independence — three former region opponents. And Stewart's team has expressed an eagerness to accelerate the next month.

"I can tell you we're all excited about starting coach Stewart's new chapter with Centennial," senior quarterback Elisha Nieves said. "We're starting a new system and starting over. But we're doing it with a coach who is proven. That's what's most fun."

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Jamaal Stewart bring dodgeball, do-rags to Centennial