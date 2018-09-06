Dodge Mexico and the NFL extend sponsorship one more year





Mexico, Sep. 6 (Notimex).- Dodge Mexico and the National Football League Mexico (NFL Mexico) extended their alliance one more year to continue the official sponsorship of the brand to the most important league of American football worldwide.

In this way, the vehicles of Dodge Mexico will be the Official Cars of the NFL in the country during the season that begins this Thursday and ends with the Superbowl LIII in February of 2019.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Mexico recalled that the Dodge brand turns six years as Official Car of the NFL in Mexico and the start of the regular season of this sport marks the beginning of a path of dynamics, activations and communication.

It explained that the NFL represents a great property of the sport worldwide and the most important value for thousands of fans where Dodge will share sponsorship activities throughout the season.

Including a new edition of the NFL game in Mexico, to be held at the Estadio Azteca next November 19, as well as the Superbowl LIII, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, next February 3, 2019.

