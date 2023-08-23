Dodge Demon 170 Production Numbers Are Still Undisclosed

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

So how many are there?

It’s undeniable that the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 is one of the hottest muscle cars in a long time. But with all the excitement a tiny little detail seems to have slipped through the cracks: the total production number. That figure seems to be a bit of a mystery, although we hope it will be disclosed at some point.

Back when the Demon 170 was revealed, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said there could be up to 3,300 units made for the global market. Some took that as the official final number. But others have noticed that the “up to” is operative in Kuniskis’ statement. And so people are arguing about how many will be made.

To help clear things up, Muscle Cars And Trucks spoke with Kuniskis during Roadkill Nights in Pontiac, Michigan just how many Demon 170s would be made. His answer, in short, was “I don’t know.” So you see, Dodge’s CEO has definitely cleared up the entire issue and resolved all the bickering online.

Kuniskis did elaborate further, saying “if everything goes smooth” with production that 3,300 total units will be a reality. But he didn’t disclose anything about how smoothly everything is going at the factory, so everything is still a bit of a mystery.

The cutoff for production is December 31, 2023 so we’ll see how many Demon 170 cars sneak through the line by then. Dodge should have zero problems selling every last one. But what happens from there remains to be seen.

We fully expect at least one story of a dealership feretting a Demon 170 away for a couple decades or so, then revealing it to the world with the delivery wraps still on. Others will be loaded onto a trailer at the dealership and rolled into rich people’s garages, maybe even sitting in preservation bubbles with the wraps still on.

