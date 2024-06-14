Dodge County's Ida Huber commits to Division 1 hockey program

Jun. 14—KASSON — Ida Huber has been building toward this for years.

The Byron High School senior-to-be has played four seasons of varsity hockey and has played in two state tournaments.

She backstopped the Dodge County Wildcats to last season's Class 1A state championship game and a state runner-up finish.

She can pursue a state title as a senior with a weight off her shoulders.

Huber's college recruitment process came to an end Thursday, June 13, when she announced she's heading east, all the way to New York.

Huber will play Division I hockey for the Long Island University Sharks.

She announced her decision on Instagram and X on Thursday morning.

"I am so excited and honored to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey and further my education at Long Island University!! Thank you so much to my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have helped me reach this dream and supported me along the way! #finsup"

LIU is getting a goalie who has been on the state and national radar for years, attending multiple USA Hockey Development camps, as well as being invited to play in the brand new Dangle League, a summer league for many of the best girls high school hockey players in the state. She'll be joined there by Dodge County teammates Maysie Koch and Nora Carstensen, both of whom are also squarely on the radars of Division I scouts.

Huber had an outstanding junior season, going 22-5-0 with a 1.44 goals-against averages .906 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

She was named to the Class 1A All-State Team, the All-State Tournament Team and the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team.

She appeared in her second state tournament last winter, having led Rochester Lourdes the 2020 tournament as just an eighth-grader.

She showed incredibly well on the state's biggest stage, making an outstanding 35 saves in a 4-2 state semifinal win against Orono.

She'll enter her senior season with career numbers of 50-26-2, a 1.93 GAA, .907 save percentage, 22 shutouts in her three seasons at Dodge County.

Long Island is coming off a strong 28-9-0 season, including a 26-2-0 mark in NEWHA conference play. The Sharks are coached by Kelly Nash, who played in 153 games and won two NCAA national championships during her college career at the University of Wisconsin.